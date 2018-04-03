ClearBridge Energy MLP Opp Fund Inc (EMO) Shares Bought by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Opp Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 122.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,862 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of ClearBridge Energy MLP Opp Fund worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Opp Fund by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 547,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 104,886 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Opp Fund by 20.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 81,151 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Opp Fund by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Opp Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Opp Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,000.

In other ClearBridge Energy MLP Opp Fund news, Director Carol L. Colman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EMO stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. ClearBridge Energy MLP Opp Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opp Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide long-term investors a high level of total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in master limited partnerships (MLPs) in the energy sector.

