Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 3,214.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,993 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 26.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 28,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 232.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 68,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Bernard Ravina sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $61,667.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Henderson sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $229,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,741 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

VYGR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $605.17, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.98.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.18% and a negative net margin of 697.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/clearbridge-investments-llc-acquires-65993-shares-of-voyager-therapeutics-inc-vygr-updated-updated.html.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company focuses on developing treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company’s pipeline consists of programs for CNS indications, including advanced Parkinson’s disease; a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); Huntington’s disease; Friedreich’s ataxia; frontotemporal dementia/Alzheimer’s disease, and severe chronic pain.

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.