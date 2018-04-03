Clearfield (CLFD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Saturday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.15, a PE ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 1.07. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.00%. research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Clearfield by 4.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Clearfield by 63.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Clearfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Clearview cassette, a building block of the company's product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassette's housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; Clearview Black, which is designed to handle harsh environments; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform.

