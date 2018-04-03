Clearfield (CLFD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Get Clearfield alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLFD. ValuEngine cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Saturday, December 30th.

Shares of Clearfield stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $12.10. 26,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,615. Clearfield has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $178.15, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Clearfield had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Clearfield by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Clearfield by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Clearfield by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/clearfield-clfd-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Clearview cassette, a building block of the company's product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassette's housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; Clearview Black, which is designed to handle harsh environments; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.