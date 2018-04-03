ClearPoll (CRYPTO:POLL) Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. One ClearPoll token can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00009743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptopia, HitBTC and EtherDelta. ClearPoll has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and $30,411.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003142 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00710046 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00183039 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038245 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029332 BTC.

ClearPoll Token Profile

ClearPoll was first traded on October 20th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The official website for ClearPoll is www.clearpoll.io. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll.

According to CryptoCompare, “ClearPoll aims to provide more accurate public opinion data. This is done by allowing wider participation and by making polls easily accessible via the ClearPoll app. ClearPoll allows users to vote on topics, and then the topics with the most votes become active polls for everyone to vote on. Meaning that people are deciding what matters to them the most, and then people are voting on that issue. It is a transparent and accurate way of gauging public opinion. It is ClearPoll's intention to use blockchain technology to record votes on polls. This means that once a vote has been cast on a poll, it is sent to the blockchain, and cannot be changed or removed. Final poll results are also stored on the blockchain, meaning poll result data is final and 100% publicly viewable by all ClearPoll users. Nobody can hide or manipulate what the general public has to say. The number of tokens generated is subject to the funding received during the PreICO and ICO. ClearPoll tokens are an ERC20 token. “

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, HitBTC, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

