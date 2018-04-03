The Clorox (CLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, March 16th. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.53.

NYSE CLX traded down $4.42 on Friday, hitting $128.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $150.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,224.97, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.35.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The Clorox had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 126.70%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

