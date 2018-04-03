Cloud One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,155.00 (CLD)

Cloud (CURRENCY:CLD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, Cloud has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar. Cloud has a market cap of $0.00 and $2,155.00 worth of Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloud token can currently be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003122 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00710915 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00184353 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038665 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029403 BTC.

Cloud Profile

Cloud was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Cloud’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Cloud’s official website is cloudwith.me. Cloud’s official Twitter account is @Cloudwith_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cloud Token Trading

Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloud must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

