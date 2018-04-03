CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “CLP HOLDINGS Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is the holding company for the CLP Group, which is one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia. Through CLP Power Hong Kong, it operates a vertically integrated electricity supply business in Hong Kong, and provides a highly reliable supply of electricity and excellent customer services to over 5.5 million people in its supply area. The CLP Group also invests in energy businesses outside Hong Kong. It is the largest external investor in the Chinese mainland electricity industry, and a leading international private sector power company in the Asia-Pacific region with an integrated energy business in Australia and interests in generating assets in India, Taiwan and Thailand. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CLP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of CLP stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.27. 46,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,599. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CLP has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limitedis an investment holding company mainly engaged in the generation and supply of electricity. The Company operates a portfolio of generating assets, harnessing a wide range of fuels including coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro and solar. Its business also includes transmission and distribution, and electricity and gas retail activities.

