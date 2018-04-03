CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CME. Bank of America lifted their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.77.

CME stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $114.82 and a fifty-two week high of $171.71. The company has a market cap of $55,053.88, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.56.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 111.49%. The company had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

In related news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $1,136,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,964. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.66, for a total value of $3,033,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 99,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,050,586.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,699 shares of company stock worth $6,266,062. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,616,000 after buying an additional 60,652 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 81,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,052,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 88,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its exchanges, provides products across all asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The Company’s segment primarily consists of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME), Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc (CBOT), New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc (NYMEX) and Commodity Exchange, Inc (COMEX) exchanges.

