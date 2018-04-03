California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.34 Million Position in CNB Financial Corp (CCNE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,137 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.33% of CNB Financial worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 13.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 53.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CNB Financial by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCNE stock opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. CNB Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $444.62, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.26 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 11.16%. research analysts expect that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $26,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel E. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at $234,157.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,414 shares of company stock valued at $72,624. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCNE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is the holding company of CNB Bank (the Bank); CNB Securities Corporation, which maintains investments in debt and equity securities; CNB Insurance Agency, which provides for the sale of nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products, and Holiday Financial Services Corporation, which offers small balance unsecured loans and secured loans, primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment.

