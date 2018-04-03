Coastline Trust Co Has $8.49 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,183 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,261 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270,524 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,257,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $86,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the period. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,764,878 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $131,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,962 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 530,320 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS set a $105.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.14.

MSFT stock opened at $88.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $702,760.06, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $97.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,254,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

