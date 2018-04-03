Cobham’s (LON:COB) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Cobham (LON:COB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.68) price objective on shares of Cobham in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cobham in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cobham in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cobham from GBX 130 ($1.82) to GBX 134 ($1.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cobham from GBX 130 ($1.82) to GBX 133 ($1.87) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cobham has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 125.25 ($1.76).

LON:COB remained flat at $GBX 122.90 ($1.73) during mid-day trading on Friday. Cobham has a 12 month low of GBX 107.67 ($1.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.30 ($2.11).

Cobham (LON:COB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported GBX 6 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 5.60 ($0.08) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). The company had revenue of GBX 205.25 billion during the quarter. Cobham had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.39%.

Cobham Company Profile

Cobham plc is a technology and services provider in commercial and defense and security markets. It operates in four segments. The Communications and Connectivity segment provides equipment and solutions to enable connectivity across a range of environments in aerospace, avionics, satellite and radio, wireless and mobile connectivity markets.

