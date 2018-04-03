Cofound.it (CFI) Reaches Market Cap of $19.77 Million

Cofound.it (CURRENCY:CFI) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Cofound.it has a market capitalization of $19.77 million and approximately $591,907.00 worth of Cofound.it was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cofound.it has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cofound.it token can currently be purchased for about $0.0608 or 0.00000814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Liqui, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cofound.it Profile

Cofound.it’s genesis date was March 31st, 2017. Cofound.it’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,000,000 tokens. Cofound.it’s official Twitter account is @cofound_it. Cofound.it’s official website is cofound.it. The Reddit community for Cofound.it is /r/cofoundit.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cofound.it is a decentralized platform that connects startups, experts and investors worldwide. The platform seeks to be a hub where projects can be easily kickstarted and the best projects are selected, helped with expert coaches, given promotional funds and showcased to the investor community. The CFI token powers the interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Cofound.it

Cofound.it can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, IDEX, Liqui, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Cofound.it directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cofound.it must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cofound.it using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

