Cogint (COGT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Cogint (NASDAQ:COGT) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cogint earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.8664483478291 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COGT shares. Chardan Capital set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cogint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cogint in a report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cogint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

COGT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. 387,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,270. The stock has a market cap of $180.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.12. Cogint has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Cogint (NASDAQ:COGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. Cogint had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. equities research analysts anticipate that Cogint will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Matthew Conlin acquired 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $34,060.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,437,980 shares in the company, valued at $11,538,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,264,537 shares in the company, valued at $16,162,505.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 235,100 shares of company stock valued at $647,460. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cogint

Cogint, Inc, a data and analytics company, provides cloud-based information and performance marketing solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Information Services and Performance Marketing. The Information Services segment provides solutions to organizations in the risk management and consumer marketing industries.

