Cogint (NASDAQ:COGT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogint (NASDAQ:COGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cogint, Inc. is involved in data analytics products and services. The Company offers cloud-based mobile user and data acquisition, audience, risk management and marketing solutions to the risk management industry. Cogint Inc., formerly known as IDI Inc., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cogint from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cogint in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $7.00 price objective on Cogint and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

Cogint stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 754,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Cogint has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.12.

Cogint (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Cogint had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. analysts predict that Cogint will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,264,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,162,505.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Conlin bought 20,000 shares of Cogint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $56,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,828,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,947,340.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 235,100 shares of company stock worth $647,460 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cogint stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) by 141.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Cogint worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Cogint Company Profile

Cogint, Inc, a data and analytics company, provides cloud-based information and performance marketing solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Information Services and Performance Marketing. The Information Services segment provides solutions to organizations in the risk management and consumer marketing industries.

