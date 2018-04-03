Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 48,707 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.55% of Cohu worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 1,003.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 19.1% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Cohu by 62.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,042,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after buying an additional 401,281 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cohu during the third quarter valued at about $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Cohu news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,723.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

COHU stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.27, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Cohu had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $84.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Cohu’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

