CoinFi Price Tops $0.0524 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. One CoinFi token can now be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta and Kucoin. CoinFi has a total market cap of $8.92 million and $43,151.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinFi has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003128 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00710644 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013531 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00188035 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038700 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00030851 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,470,573 tokens. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to buy CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

