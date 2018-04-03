CoinMeet Price Hits $0.0376 on Exchanges (MEE)

CoinMeet (CURRENCY:MEE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. CoinMeet has a total market capitalization of $12.79 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of CoinMeet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinMeet token can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinMeet has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003161 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00712822 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00176791 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038791 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030313 BTC.

CoinMeet Profile

CoinMeet’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,999,999 tokens. The official website for CoinMeet is coinmeet.io. CoinMeet’s official Twitter account is @CoinMeetCoin.

Buying and Selling CoinMeet

CoinMeet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not presently possible to buy CoinMeet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinMeet must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinMeet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

