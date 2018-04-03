Colliers International Group (CIGI) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $70.04

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) reached a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.04 and last traded at $69.70, with a volume of 7219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Colliers International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

The firm has a market cap of $2,626.46, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $734.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.86 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 64,141 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 47,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

