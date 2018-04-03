Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $4.43 Million Stake in Colony NorthStar Inc (CLNS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Colony NorthStar Inc (NYSE:CLNS) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,654 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Colony NorthStar worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLNS. Tahithromos L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Colony NorthStar during the third quarter worth about $8,524,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Colony NorthStar by 23.9% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 187,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 36,094 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its position in shares of Colony NorthStar by 18.5% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 99,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Colony NorthStar by 10.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 564,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 55,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Colony NorthStar by 79.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,368,000 after buying an additional 402,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Steffens acquired 10,000 shares of Colony NorthStar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,690 shares in the company, valued at $366,438.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLNS opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Colony NorthStar Inc has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Colony NorthStar had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $720.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 245.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Colony NorthStar Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLNS. ValuEngine downgraded Colony NorthStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Colony NorthStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Colony NorthStar from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $17.25) on shares of Colony NorthStar in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Colony NorthStar in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colony NorthStar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Colony NorthStar Company Profile

Colony NorthStar, Inc is a diversified equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company combines a portfolio of real assets across the world, which are managed with a global real estate investment manager. The Company has property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, opportunistic equity and debt investments, and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business.

