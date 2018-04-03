Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 27th.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.33.

CMCO traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $208.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

In related news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $62,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products serving various commercial and industrial end user markets. The Company’s products include various electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists, hoist trolleys, winches, industrial crane systems, such as steel bridge, gantry and jib cranes and aluminum work station cranes; alloy and carbon steel chain; forged attachments, such as hooks, shackles, textile slings, clamps, logging tools and load binders; mechanical and electromechanical actuators and rotary unions; below-the-hook special purpose lifters and tire shredders; power and motion control systems, such as alternate current (AC) and direct current (DC) drive systems, radio remote controls, push button pendant stations, brakes, and collision avoidance and power delivery subsystems.

