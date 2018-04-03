Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

CMCO stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.19. 136,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,036. The company has a market capitalization of $825.09, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.81. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $208.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $62,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products serving various commercial and industrial end user markets. The Company’s products include various electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists, hoist trolleys, winches, industrial crane systems, such as steel bridge, gantry and jib cranes and aluminum work station cranes; alloy and carbon steel chain; forged attachments, such as hooks, shackles, textile slings, clamps, logging tools and load binders; mechanical and electromechanical actuators and rotary unions; below-the-hook special purpose lifters and tire shredders; power and motion control systems, such as alternate current (AC) and direct current (DC) drive systems, radio remote controls, push button pendant stations, brakes, and collision avoidance and power delivery subsystems.

