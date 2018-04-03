Comerica (CMA) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.09

Media stories about Comerica (NYSE:CMA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Comerica earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1420241414002 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMA. Piper Jaffray raised Comerica to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.62.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $95.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,674. Comerica has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $16,577.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

In related news, CFO Muneera S. Carr sold 2,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $230,568.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph W. Babb, Jr. sold 61,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $5,782,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,006 shares of company stock valued at $26,250,992 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

