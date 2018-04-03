Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $445.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) will announce $445.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $435.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.20 million. Comfort Systems USA reported sales of $380.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will report full year sales of $445.10 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.11 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comfort Systems USA.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.85 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of FIX stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $40.05. 149,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,793. The firm has a market cap of $1,481.43, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $104,675.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 212,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,723,000 after acquiring an additional 213,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,385,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,450,000 after acquiring an additional 127,761 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 15.6% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,004,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,870,000 after acquiring an additional 135,950 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 588,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 587,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after acquiring an additional 20,365 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a provider of mechanical contracting services, which principally includes heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, piping and controls, as well as off-site construction, electrical, monitoring and fire protection. As of December 31, 2016, the Company installed, maintained, repaired and replaced products and systems throughout its 35 operating units in 84 cities and 91 locations throughout the United States.

