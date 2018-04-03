KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Commercial Metals (CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Commercial Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.55.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

CMC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.36 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2,386.28, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.11. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $26.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,704,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,374,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Commercial Metals news, EVP Tracy L. Porter sold 6,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $174,345.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam R. Hickey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $517,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,536 shares of company stock worth $1,541,915 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

WARNING: “KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Commercial Metals (CMC)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/commercial-metals-forecasted-to-earn-fy2019-earnings-of-1-65-per-share-cmc-updated-updated.html.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.