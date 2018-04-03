Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $114.25 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $114,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 759.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,204,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,911,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,099 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 214,636.6% in the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 1,161,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,058,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,409,850,000 after acquiring an additional 826,480 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,371,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,789,842,000 after acquiring an additional 776,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,440,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,574,476,000 after acquiring an additional 589,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vetr upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,172.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Alphabet to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morningstar reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,089.34.

GOOG stock traded down $2.95 on Tuesday, reaching $1,003.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $716,870.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $817.02 and a 52 week high of $1,186.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $32.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.36 earnings per share.

Alphabet announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.59 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.10, for a total transaction of $197,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.21, for a total value of $4,260,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,231.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $53,040,977. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $114.25 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/commerzbank-aktiengesellschaft-fi-sells-3638-shares-of-alphabet-inc-goog-updated.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.