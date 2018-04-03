Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

CTBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.53, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.67. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/community-trust-bancorp-ctbi-downgraded-by-valuengine-to-hold.html.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

