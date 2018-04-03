Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,119,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 505,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 92,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,343 shares during the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $800.53, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.67. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

