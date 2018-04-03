Financial Survey: 3M (NYSE:MMM) versus Its Peers

3M (NYSE: MMM) is one of 104 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare 3M to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

3M pays an annual dividend of $5.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. 3M pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 32.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. 3M has raised its dividend for 59 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

3M has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3M’s peers have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 3M and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $31.66 billion $4.86 billion 23.50 3M Competitors $1.54 billion $111.91 million -130.51

3M has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. 3M is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.9% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of 3M shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 15.35% 48.34% 16.00% 3M Competitors -61.96% -46.96% -18.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 3M and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 4 2 8 0 2.29 3M Competitors 491 1855 3716 112 2.56

3M currently has a consensus target price of $249.46, indicating a potential upside of 15.74%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 13.90%. Given 3M’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 3M is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

3M beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, transportation safety products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The company's Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The company's Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, and protective materials; and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. It serves automotive, electronics and automotive electrification, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

