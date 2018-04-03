Comparing Acerinox (ANIOY) & Its Peers

Acerinox (OTCMKTS: ANIOY) is one of 323 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Acerinox to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Acerinox alerts:

This table compares Acerinox and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acerinox $5.23 billion $264.65 million 43.63 Acerinox Competitors $13.04 billion $1.05 billion 18.49

Acerinox’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Acerinox. Acerinox is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Acerinox has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerinox’s peers have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acerinox and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerinox N/A N/A N/A Acerinox Competitors 9.97% 11.27% 4.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Acerinox and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerinox 0 0 1 0 3.00 Acerinox Competitors 713 2131 1777 78 2.26

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 0.82%. Given Acerinox’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acerinox has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Acerinox pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Acerinox pays out 112.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 34.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Acerinox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acerinox peers beat Acerinox on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products worldwide. The company operates through Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other segments. Its flat stainless steel products include billets, black coils, circles, cold rolled coils and sheets, engraved coils/sheets, flat bars, hot rolled coils and sheets, plates, and slabs. The companys long stainless steel products comprise angles, black bars, cold drawn bars, cold rolled reinforced bars and coils, color coated wires, hexagonal wire rods, hot rolled reinforced bars and coils, peeled bars, profiles, reinforcement wires, wires, and wire rods, as well as various stainless steel grades. Acerinox, S.A. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.