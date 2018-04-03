Comparing Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT) and NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE: NGL) and Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

This table compares NGL Energy Partners and Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGL Energy Partners $13.02 billion 0.10 $136.81 million $0.95 11.26 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P $3.76 billion 0.14 -$85.10 million ($0.56) -12.41

NGL Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NGL Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NGL Energy Partners and Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NGL Energy Partners 0 2 2 0 2.50 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P 0 2 1 0 2.33

NGL Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.86%. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.11%. Given NGL Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NGL Energy Partners is more favorable than Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.6% of NGL Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NGL Energy Partners and Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGL Energy Partners -0.97% -1.85% -0.57% Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P -2.14% -25.91% -1.84%

Volatility and Risk

NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NGL Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.6%. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P does not pay a dividend. NGL Energy Partners pays out 164.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

NGL Energy Partners beats Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Water Solutions segment is involved in the treatment and disposal of wastewater generated from crude oil and natural gas production operations; disposal of solids, such as tank bottoms, drilling fluids, and performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sale of recovered hydrocarbons. The Liquids segment supplies natural gas liquids to retailers, wholesalers, refiners, and petrochemical plants in the United States and Canada, as well as offers terminaling and storage services through its 21 terminals in the United States. The Retail Propane segment sells propane, distillates, and equipment and supplies to end users consisting of residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as re-sellers. The Refined Products and Renewables segment markets gasoline, diesel, ethanol, and biodiesel products; and purchase and delivers refined petroleum and renewable products. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a producer of specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. The Company operates through three segments: specialty products, fuel products and oilfield services. In its specialty products segment, the Company processes crude oil and other feedstocks into a range of customized lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums and waxes. Its specialty products are sold to domestic and international customers using its products as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer and automotive goods. It also blends and market specialty products through its Royal Purple, Bel-Ray, TruFuel and Quantum brands. In its fuel products segment, the Company processes crude oil into a range of fuel and fuel-related products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and heavy fuel oils, and resells purchased crude oil to third-party customers.

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.