Comparing Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) and The Competition

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ: CMCO) is one of 11 publicly-traded companies in the “Construction machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Columbus McKinnon to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Columbus McKinnon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of shares of all “Construction machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Columbus McKinnon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of shares of all “Construction machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Columbus McKinnon pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Columbus McKinnon pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Construction machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 40.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbus McKinnon and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Columbus McKinnon $637.12 million $8.98 million 26.53 Columbus McKinnon Competitors $9.44 billion $229.45 million 11.74

Columbus McKinnon’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Columbus McKinnon. Columbus McKinnon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Columbus McKinnon and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbus McKinnon 0 0 2 0 3.00 Columbus McKinnon Competitors 109 427 428 16 2.36

Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.78%. As a group, “Construction machinery” companies have a potential upside of 22.20%. Given Columbus McKinnon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbus McKinnon is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Columbus McKinnon and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbus McKinnon 1.10% 11.87% 3.88% Columbus McKinnon Competitors 4.41% 10.49% 3.70%

Risk & Volatility

Columbus McKinnon has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbus McKinnon’s rivals have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbus McKinnon beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products serving various commercial and industrial end user markets. The Company’s products include various electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists, hoist trolleys, winches, industrial crane systems, such as steel bridge, gantry and jib cranes and aluminum work station cranes; alloy and carbon steel chain; forged attachments, such as hooks, shackles, textile slings, clamps, logging tools and load binders; mechanical and electromechanical actuators and rotary unions; below-the-hook special purpose lifters and tire shredders; power and motion control systems, such as alternate current (AC) and direct current (DC) drive systems, radio remote controls, push button pendant stations, brakes, and collision avoidance and power delivery subsystems.

