Head-To-Head Survey: Fenix Parts (OTCMKTS:FENX) and Dana (DAN)

Dana (NYSE: DAN) and Fenix Parts (OTCMKTS:FENX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Dana has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fenix Parts has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dana and Fenix Parts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dana 1.54% 30.70% 6.65% Fenix Parts N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Dana shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Dana shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Fenix Parts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Dana pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fenix Parts does not pay a dividend. Dana pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dana has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dana and Fenix Parts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dana 0 7 4 0 2.36 Fenix Parts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dana currently has a consensus price target of $30.44, indicating a potential upside of 16.82%. Given Dana’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dana is more favorable than Fenix Parts.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dana and Fenix Parts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dana $7.21 billion 0.52 $100.00 million $2.52 10.34 Fenix Parts $132.10 million 0.06 -$42.86 million N/A N/A

Dana has higher revenue and earnings than Fenix Parts.

Summary

Dana beats Fenix Parts on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, modular and axle tube assemblies, rear drive and power transfer units, axle shafts, and EV gearboxes for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, and tire inflation systems for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Driveline Technologies segment manufactures front and rear axles, driveshafts, transmissions, torque converters, wheel, track, winch planetary drives, industrial gear boxes, tire inflation systems, and electronic controls, as well as hydraulic valves, pumps, and motors for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, material handling, and industrial stationary applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

About Fenix Parts

Fenix Parts, Inc. is a United States-based company that is engaged in recycling and reselling of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) automotive products in the United States and Canada. The Company is engaged in auto recycling, which is the recovery and resale of OEM parts, components and systems reclaimed from damaged, totaled or low value vehicles. The Company operates a hub and spoke distribution network allowing it to efficiently move products among its locations and expedite delivery to customers. It also generates a portion of its revenue from the sale of aftermarket parts, and from the sale as scrap of the unusable parts and materials. The Company operates around 16 locations throughout the Eastern United states and in Ontario, Canada.

