Financial Contrast: Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) vs. The Competition

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ: DWSN) is one of 19 public companies in the “Oil & gas exploration services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Dawson Geophysical to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Dawson Geophysical has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dawson Geophysical’s competitors have a beta of 1.81, suggesting that their average stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dawson Geophysical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dawson Geophysical -19.90% -20.97% -18.23% Dawson Geophysical Competitors -13.70% -43.65% -8.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dawson Geophysical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dawson Geophysical 0 0 0 0 N/A Dawson Geophysical Competitors 58 170 217 6 2.38

As a group, “Oil & gas exploration services” companies have a potential upside of 35.14%. Given Dawson Geophysical’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dawson Geophysical has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.1% of Dawson Geophysical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas exploration services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Dawson Geophysical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Oil & gas exploration services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dawson Geophysical and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dawson Geophysical $157.15 million -$31.26 million -4.32 Dawson Geophysical Competitors $22.56 billion $1.29 billion -7.74

Dawson Geophysical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dawson Geophysical. Dawson Geophysical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dawson Geophysical competitors beat Dawson Geophysical on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company, formerly TGC Industries, Inc., is a provider of onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services with operations throughout the United States and Canada. The Company acquires and processes two-dimensional (2-D), three-dimensional (3-D) and multi-component seismic data for its clients, ranging from oil and gas companies to independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. It operates through contract seismic data acquisition and processing services segment. It operates approximately 10 seismic crews, consisting of over eight crews in the United States and approximately two crews in Canada, and a seismic data processing center. It owns equipment for over 20 land-based seismic data acquisition crews, approximately 220 vibrator energy source units, over 248,000 recording channels and approximately 20 central recording systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.