Head-To-Head Survey: Emcor (EME) vs. Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

Emcor (NYSE: EME) and Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emcor and Beazer Homes USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emcor $7.69 billion 0.58 $227.19 million $4.06 18.67 Beazer Homes USA $1.92 billion 0.27 $31.81 million $1.54 9.82

Emcor has higher revenue and earnings than Beazer Homes USA. Beazer Homes USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emcor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Emcor and Beazer Homes USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emcor 0 2 1 0 2.33 Beazer Homes USA 0 3 2 0 2.40

Emcor presently has a consensus target price of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.81%. Beazer Homes USA has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 41.00%. Given Beazer Homes USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beazer Homes USA is more favorable than Emcor.

Profitability

This table compares Emcor and Beazer Homes USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emcor 2.96% 15.10% 6.21% Beazer Homes USA -5.01% 7.99% 2.32%

Risk and Volatility

Emcor has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beazer Homes USA has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Emcor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Beazer Homes USA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Emcor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Beazer Homes USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Emcor pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Beazer Homes USA does not pay a dividend. Emcor pays out 7.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Emcor beats Beazer Homes USA on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emcor Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services. It also offers building services to facilities, such as commercial and government site-based operations and maintenance; reception, security, and catering; outage services to utilities and industrial plants; military base operations support; mobile mechanical maintenance and services; floor care and janitorial; landscaping, lot sweeping, and snow removal; facilities and vendor management; call center; installation and support for building systems; small modification and retrofit; infrastructure and building projects; and program development, management, and maintenance services for energy systems. In addition, the company provides industrial services for refineries and petrochemical plants, such as on-site repair, maintenance, and service of heat exchangers, towers, vessels, and piping; design, manufacture, repair, and hydro blast cleaning of shell and tube heat exchangers and related equipment; refinery turnaround planning and engineering, specialty welding, and specialty technical services; and overhaul and maintenance of process units. EMCOR Group, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

