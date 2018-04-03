Head to Head Survey: General Maritime (NYSE:GNRT) and The Competition

General Maritime (NYSE: GNRT) is one of 44 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare General Maritime to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares General Maritime and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Maritime -56.54% -1.55% -0.74% General Maritime Competitors -19.92% 2.23% -0.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares General Maritime and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio General Maritime $298.37 million -$168.54 million -21.92 General Maritime Competitors $312.89 million -$36.87 million -6.32

General Maritime’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than General Maritime. General Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of General Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of General Maritime shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for General Maritime and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Maritime 0 2 2 0 2.50 General Maritime Competitors 331 875 1000 10 2.31

General Maritime presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.11%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 46.50%. Given General Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe General Maritime is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

General Maritime has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Maritime’s peers have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

General Maritime peers beat General Maritime on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

General Maritime Company Profile

Gener8 Maritime, Inc. provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum products transportation services. As of March 14, 2018, it had a fleet of 30 vessels comprising 21 very large crude carriers, 6 Suezmaxes, 1 Aframax, and 2 Panamax tankers with a total carrying capacity of approximately 7.5 million deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as General Maritime Corporation and changed its name to Gener8 Maritime, Inc. in May 2015. Gener8 Maritime, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

