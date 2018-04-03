Comparing Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) & Tate & Lyle (TATYY)

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) and Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Hain Celestial Group has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tate & Lyle has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hain Celestial Group and Tate & Lyle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hain Celestial Group $2.85 billion 1.13 $67.42 million $1.22 25.42 Tate & Lyle $3.73 billion 0.94 $334.66 million $2.55 11.87

Tate & Lyle has higher revenue and earnings than Hain Celestial Group. Tate & Lyle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hain Celestial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hain Celestial Group and Tate & Lyle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hain Celestial Group 1 10 3 0 2.14 Tate & Lyle 0 3 3 0 2.50

Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus target price of $40.54, suggesting a potential upside of 30.73%. Given Hain Celestial Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hain Celestial Group is more favorable than Tate & Lyle.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Tate & Lyle shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hain Celestial Group and Tate & Lyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hain Celestial Group 3.38% 8.35% 4.86% Tate & Lyle N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Tate & Lyle pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Hain Celestial Group does not pay a dividend. Tate & Lyle pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hain Celestial Group beats Tate & Lyle on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. is an organic and natural products company. The Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, distribute and sell organic and natural products under brand names which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company’s segments include United States, United Kingdom, Hain Pure Protein and Rest of World. Its Rest of World segment includes Canada and Europe. The Company’s brand names include Almond Dream, Arrowhead Mills, Bearitos, BluePrint, Celestial Seasonings, Cully & Sully, Danival, DeBoles, Earth’s Best, Ella’s Kitchen, Empire, Europe’s Best, Farmhouse Fare, Frank Cooper’s, FreeBird, Gale’s, Garden of Eatin’, GG UniqueFiber, Hain Pure Foods, Hartley’s, Health Valley, Imagine, Johnson’s Juice Co., Joya, Kosher Valley, Lima, The Greek Gods, Tilda, Walnut Acres, WestSoy, Yves Veggie Cuisine and Yorkshire Provender. Its personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean and Queen Helene brands.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC is a provider of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. The Company’s segments include Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients. The Speciality Food Ingredients segment’s product categories include dairy, beverage, bakery and convenience. The Bulk Ingredients segment’s product lines include bulk sweeteners for food and beverage customers, and industrial starches for paper and construction industries. The Company’s portfolio of products includes DOLCIA PRIMA Allulose, PUREFRUIT Monk Fruit Extract, TASTEVA Stevia Sweetener, CLARIA Functional Clean-Label Starches, PROMITOR Soluble Fibre, PromOat Beta Glucan and SODA-LO Salt Microspheres. The Company operates primarily in two industries: corn wet milling and sweeteners. The Company operates a network of corn elevator facilities across the United States Midwest.

