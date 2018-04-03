Comparing Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) and The Competition

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ: MPVD) is one of 50 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Mountain Province Diamonds to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds’ rivals have a beta of 5.57, meaning that their average stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mountain Province Diamonds and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A Mountain Province Diamonds Competitors 302 1013 1229 77 2.41

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 8.04%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mountain Province Diamonds has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds N/A 5.33% 2.07% Mountain Province Diamonds Competitors -486.45% -23.20% -1.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $131.15 million $13.23 million 31.25 Mountain Province Diamonds Competitors $5.83 billion $914.34 million 75.46

Mountain Province Diamonds’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds. Mountain Province Diamonds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds rivals beat Mountain Province Diamonds on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. is a resource company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company holds interests in the GK Diamond Mine. The GK Diamond Mine is located in the Northwest Territories (NWT) of Canada, in the District of Mackenzie, 300 kilometers east-northeast of Yellowknife and 80 kilometers east-southeast of the Snap Lake Mine. The GK Diamond Mine includes various kimberlite deposits, such as 5034, Hearne, Tesla and Tuzo. The GK Diamond Mine covers approximately 10,350 acres. The GK Diamond Mine includes four mining leases (numbers 4341, 4199, 4200 and 4201).

