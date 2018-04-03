Linear Technology (LLTC) vs. OmniVision Technologies (OVTI) Head-To-Head Comparison

OmniVision Technologies (NASDAQ: OVTI) and Linear Technology (NASDAQ:LLTC) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OmniVision Technologies and Linear Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniVision Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Linear Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OmniVision Technologies and Linear Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniVision Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Linear Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Linear Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Linear Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OmniVision Technologies and Linear Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniVision Technologies 4.06% 4.74% 3.77% Linear Technology 32.99% 26.98% 23.04%

Dividends

Linear Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. OmniVision Technologies does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Linear Technology beats OmniVision Technologies on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

OmniVision Technologies Company Profile

OmniVision Technologies, Inc. (OmniVision) designs, develops, manufactures and markets image-sensor devices. The Company’s primary product, a semiconductor image-sensing device called the CameraChip, is used to capture an image electronically, and is used in a range of consumer and commercial mass-market applications. Its CameraChip image sensors are manufactured using the complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) fabrication process and are primarily single-chip solutions that integrate various functions, including image capture, image processing, color processing, signal conversion and output of a processed image or video stream. The Company has also integrated its CameraChip image sensors with wafer-level optics, called CameraCubeChip imaging devices. Its CameraCubeChip imaging device is a small-footprint, total camera solution. OmniVision, through Aurora Systems, Inc., offers a dual-camera video sharing technology called Video-in-Video (ViV).

Linear Technology Company Profile

Linear Technology Corporation is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing a line of analog integrated circuits. The Company produces power management, data conversion, signal conditioning, radio frequency (RF) and interface integrated circuits (ICs) and wireless sensor network products, among others. The Company’s principal product categories include amplifiers, high speed amplifiers, voltage regulators, voltage references, interfaces, data converters, battery stack monitors, silicon oscillators and timer blox, phase locked loop (PLL) synthesizers and clock distribution, SmartMesh embedded wireless sensor network, radio and microwave frequency circuits, Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Controllers, and Other. The Company’s products provide a bridge between analog world and the digital electronics in communications, networking, industrial, transportation, computer, medical, instrumentation, consumer, and military and aerospace systems.

