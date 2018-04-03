Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) versus The Hackett Group (HCKT) Head-To-Head Comparison

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ: HCKT) and Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Hackett Group and Tarena International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hackett Group $285.86 million 1.59 $27.35 million $0.76 20.47 Tarena International $292.13 million 2.13 $27.35 million $0.46 24.07

The Hackett Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tarena International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

The Hackett Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Tarena International pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. The Hackett Group pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tarena International pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Tarena International shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Hackett Group and Tarena International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hackett Group 9.57% 24.81% 13.88% Tarena International 9.47% 11.79% 8.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Hackett Group and Tarena International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hackett Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tarena International 0 5 0 0 2.00

The Hackett Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.82%. Tarena International has a consensus price target of $16.97, suggesting a potential upside of 53.30%. Given Tarena International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tarena International is more favorable than The Hackett Group.

Volatility and Risk

The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tarena International has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Tarena International on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc. is an advisory and technology consulting company. The Company’s services include business transformation, enterprise performance management, working capital management and global business services. The Company is engaged in providing business and technology consulting services. It focuses on business strategy, operations, finance, human capital management, strategic sourcing, procurement, and information technology, including Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and SAP practices. It offers a range of services, including executive advisory programs, benchmarking, business transformation and technology consulting services. Its advisory programs include a mix of the deliverables, such as Best Practice Intelligence Center, Best Practice Accelerators, Advisor Inquiry, Best Practice Research and Peer Interaction. Its Business Transformation programs help clients develop a coordinated strategy for achieving performance improvements across the enterprise.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc. (Tarena International) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services, including professional information technology (IT) training courses and non-IT training courses across the People’s Republic of China (PRC). It operates through training segment. It offers courses in over 10 IT subjects and approximately three non-IT subjects, and over two kid education programs. It offers an education platform that combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules. It complements the live instruction and tutoring with its learning management system, Tarena Teaching System (TTS). TTS has over five core functions, featuring course content, self-assessment exams, student and teaching staff interaction tools, student management tools and an online student community. In addition, the Company offers Tongcheng and Tongmei featuring IT training courses and non-IT training courses.

