Comparing United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) & USG (USG)

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ: USLM) and USG (NYSE:USG) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

United States Lime & Minerals has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USG has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and USG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Lime & Minerals $144.84 million 2.76 $27.14 million N/A N/A USG $3.20 billion 1.73 $88.00 million $1.80 21.89

USG has higher revenue and earnings than United States Lime & Minerals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for United States Lime & Minerals and USG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A USG 1 9 4 0 2.21

USG has a consensus price target of $37.62, suggesting a potential downside of 4.53%. Given USG’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe USG is more favorable than United States Lime & Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and USG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Lime & Minerals 18.74% 10.23% 8.94% USG 2.96% 13.59% 6.79%

Dividends

United States Lime & Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. USG does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of USG shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of USG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

USG beats United States Lime & Minerals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. This segment supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers. The Natural Gas Interests segment has various royalty interests and non-operating working interests with respect to oil and gas rights on approximately 3,800 acres of land located in Johnson County, Texas in the Barnett Shale Formation. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Inberdon Enterprises Ltd.

USG Company Profile

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer and distributor of building materials. The Company’s segments include Gypsum, Ceilings and USG Boral Building Products (UBBP). It produces a range of products for use in new residential, new nonresidential, and residential and nonresidential repair and remodel construction, as well as products used in certain industrial processes. Its products are distributed through building materials dealers, home improvement centers and other retailers, specialty wallboard distributors, and contractors. Gypsum segment manufactures and markets gypsum and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Latin America. Ceilings segment manufactures and markets interior systems products in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Latin America. The UBBP segment manufactures, distributes and sells certain building products, mines raw gypsum and sells natural and synthetic gypsum throughout Asia, Australasia and the Middle East.

