Comparing Varex Imaging (VREX) & Its Rivals

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) is one of 16 public companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Varex Imaging to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Varex Imaging and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Varex Imaging $698.10 million $51.60 million 19.93 Varex Imaging Competitors $2.10 billion $202.49 million 4.89

Varex Imaging’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Varex Imaging. Varex Imaging is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Varex Imaging and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varex Imaging 0 1 1 0 2.50 Varex Imaging Competitors 58 148 198 5 2.37

Varex Imaging presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.36%. As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 53.17%. Given Varex Imaging’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Varex Imaging has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Varex Imaging and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varex Imaging 7.24% 16.90% 6.58% Varex Imaging Competitors -23.18% -43.46% -9.35%

Risk & Volatility

Varex Imaging has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varex Imaging’s peers have a beta of 0.69, meaning that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Varex Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Varex Imaging shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Varex Imaging beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys. This segment's products are used in a range of applications, including radiographic and fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, computed tomography, radiation therapy, and computer-aided detection. The Industrial segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services Linatron X-ray accelerators, X-ray tubes, digital flat panel detectors, high voltage connectors, and image-processing software for use in security and industrial inspection applications, such as airport security screening at ports and borders, as well as nondestructive examination in various applications. Varex Imaging Corporation sells its products through imaging system original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, India, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

