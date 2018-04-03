Conduent Inc (CNDT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Conduent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.22. Conduent posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Conduent will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Conduent.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Conduent had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conduent in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Conduent by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Yellowstone Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conduent stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,540. Conduent has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $4,013.65, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of -1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated is a provider of business process services, including transaction-intensive processing, analytics and automation services. The Company’s segments include Commercial Industries, Healthcare and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a range of industries (other than healthcare).

