ConforMIS (CFMS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has $1.50 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Monday, March 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.29.

ConforMIS stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. ConforMIS has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $88.22, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 85.24%. ConforMIS’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. equities analysts expect that ConforMIS will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in ConforMIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ConforMIS by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 299,100 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ConforMIS by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 390,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 119,355 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConforMIS by 331.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 87,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ConforMIS by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 120,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company uses its iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants, which are individually sized and shaped, to fit each patient’s anatomy. The Company’s iFit technology platform is applicable to various joints.

