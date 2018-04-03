Conn’s (CONN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

CONN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conn’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Conn’s from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Conn’s has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.35. 531,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,878. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1,066.60, a P/E ratio of -156.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Conn’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,378,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Conn’s by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 426,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 311,178 shares in the last quarter. Luzich Partners LLC grew its stake in Conn’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Luzich Partners LLC now owns 315,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,452,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Conn’s by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 28,759 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances comprising refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

