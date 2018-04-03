Consol Energy Inc (CEIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $361.50 Million

Brokerages expect Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) to post sales of $361.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Consol Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $351.60 million and the highest is $371.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consol Energy will report full year sales of $361.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Consol Energy.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $352.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.75 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Consol Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Consol Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Consol Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Consol Energy stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.08. 309,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,315. Consol Energy has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Consol Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,686,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $13,538,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $11,782,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $11,632,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Consol Energy in the 4th quarter worth $11,148,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc, formerly CONSOL Mining Corporation, is engaged in the natural gas exploration and production business. The Company is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It holds interest in the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PMC) and related coal assets, terminal operations at the Port of Baltimore.

