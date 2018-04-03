Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $10.44

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 459661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

CNSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Drexel Hamilton raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $775.72, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $356.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3874 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Consolidated Communications’s payout ratio is currently 596.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Jump Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities.

