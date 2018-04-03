Consolidated Water (CWCO) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.10

Press coverage about Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Consolidated Water earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.4242182132396 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWCO. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on Consolidated Water and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of CWCO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. 12,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,237. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants (that utilize reverse osmosis technology) and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or non-existent. The Company operates in three segments: retail water operations, bulk water operations and services operations.

