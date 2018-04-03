Constellation Brands (STZ) Given New $262.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $207.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.86.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE:STZ opened at $228.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44,378.30, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $160.53 and a fifty-two week high of $231.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $441,942.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,531.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Constellation Brands (STZ) Given New $262.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/constellation-brands-stz-given-new-262-00-price-target-at-morgan-stanley.html.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.