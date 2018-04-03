Contrasting American Science & Engineering (ASEI) and Exelis (NYSE:XLS)

American Science & Engineering (NASDAQ: ASEI) and Exelis (NYSE:XLS) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Science & Engineering and Exelis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares American Science & Engineering and Exelis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Science & Engineering 0.19% 0.15% 0.13% Exelis 7.52% 18.51% 4.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of American Science & Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of American Science & Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

American Science & Engineering pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Exelis does not pay a dividend.

About American Science & Engineering

American Science and Engineering, Inc. (AS&E) is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling X-ray inspection and other detection products. The Company manufactures X-ray inspection products that can be used to inspect parcels, baggage, vehicles, pallets, cargo containers and people. The Company offers its products for homeland security, force protection, public safety and other critical defense and security applications. The Company’s products and services are grouped into approximately five areas: cargo inspection systems, which include OmniView Gantry System, Z Portal System, Sentry Portal System, CarView System and ASE Connect; mobile cargo inspection systems, which include Z Backscatter Van; parcel and personnel screening inspection systems, which include Gemini System, SmartCheck System and MINI Z System; custom products, and service and support.

About Exelis

Exelis Inc. (Exelis) is a diversified aerospace, defense, information and services company. The Company delivers mission-critical solutions to military, government and commercial customers in the United States and globally. It operates in two segments: Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) Electronics and Systems, and Information and Technical Services. Its C4ISR Electronics and Systems segment provides engineered systems and solutions, including: ISR systems; integrated electronic warfare systems; radar and sonar systems; electronic attack and release systems; communications solutions; space systems, and composite aerostructures. The Company’s Information and Technical Services segment provides a range of service solutions: systems integration; network design and development; air traffic management; cyber; intelligence; advanced engineering, and space launch and range-support.

